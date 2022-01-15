Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police Inspector shot dead inside police station in Imo state
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A police inspector has been killed by gunmen who attacked Mgbidi Divisional Police Headquarters in Imo State.

 

The gunmen reportedly carried out the attack in the late hours of Friday

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

