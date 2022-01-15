Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Wike To Buhari: Stem Killings Of Nigerians By Boko Haram, Bandits
News photo Leadership  - Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to redouble efforts in stemming the killing of Nigerians by Boko Haram and bandits.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Wike to Buhari: stop Boko Haram, bandits from killing The Nation:
Wike to Buhari: stop Boko Haram, bandits from killing
Wike to Buhari: Stop killings of Nigerians by Boko Haram, bandits – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Wike to Buhari: Stop killings of Nigerians by Boko Haram, bandits – The Sun Nigeria
Stop Further Killing Of Nigerians By Boko Haram, Wike Urges Bihari Independent:
Stop Further Killing Of Nigerians By Boko Haram, Wike Urges Bihari
Stop Terrorists From Killing – Wike Tells Buhari The Trent:
Stop Terrorists From Killing – Wike Tells Buhari
Wike urges President Buhari to stem killings of Nigerians by Boko Haram, bandits Champion Newspapers:
Wike urges President Buhari to stem killings of Nigerians by Boko Haram, bandits
Wike Urges Buhari To Stop Killings Of Nigerians By Boko Haram, Bandits Global Village Extra:
Wike Urges Buhari To Stop Killings Of Nigerians By Boko Haram, Bandits
Wike sends message to Buhari on Boko Haram, bandits See Naija:
Wike sends message to Buhari on Boko Haram, bandits
Stop Terrorists From Killing – Wike Tells Buhari News Breakers:
Stop Terrorists From Killing – Wike Tells Buhari


   More Picks
1 Drug money: Obi Cubana must give details of illicit payments into his account or... - The News Guru, 19 hours ago
2 Police arrest Anambra vigilante commander who tortured policewoman in viral video - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 2023: Ideal president must not be old, should be able to communicate — IBB - News Wire NGR, 22 hours ago
4 IBB explains why he is yet to remarry after wife's death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 AFCON 2021: Salah’s Strike Gives Egypt Narrow Win Over Guinea-Bissau - Complete Sports, 12 hours ago
6 Omicron Ban: FG engages Saudi Arabian Ambassador on removal of travel restrictions - The News Guru, 17 hours ago
7 RED New Ransomware Attacking Organisational Networks Discovered – NCC Warns - Independent, 15 hours ago
8 Wike To Buhari: Stem Killings Of Nigerians By Boko Haram, Bandits - Leadership, 20 hours ago
9 Wike Donates N50m To Widows Of Fallen Heroes - Channels Television, 16 hours ago
10 Nigerian 36 Governors to converge on Abuja for crucial NGF meeting - Premium Times, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info