Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Drug money: Obi Cubana must give details of illicit payments into his account or...
The News Guru
- Drug money: Obi Cubana must give details of illicit payments into his account or...
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
Nigerians react to Obi Cubana’s arrest by NDLEA
The Nation:
NDLEA mum over Obi Cubana's arrest
Daily Post:
Obi Cubana breaks silence, gives details on 'drug money' probe by NDLEA
The Punch:
It's repulsive for NDLEA to link me with drugs - Obi Cubana
Igbere TV News:
I Have Never Felt So Low — Obi Cubana Reacts To Allegation Linking Him To Asian Drug Barons (Video)
News Rangers:
Nigeria Twitters React To Obi Cubana’s Arrest By NDLEA
Monte Oz Live:
NDLEA grills Obi Cubana for Alleged Drug Links
Politics Nigeria:
“I’ve never felt so low” – Obi Cubana breaks silence on drug link
Kanyi Daily:
"I Have Never Felt So Low In Life When NDLEA Linked Me With Drugs" - Obi Cubana
Bukas Blog:
VIDEO: I’ve Never Felt So Low — Obi Cubana Reacts To An Allegation Linking Him To Asian Drug Barons
Gist Lovers:
“I’ve Never Felt So Low” — Obi Cubana Reacts to an Allegation Linking Him to Asian Dr#G Barons [VIDEO]
Global Village Extra:
It’s Repulsive For NDLEA To Link Me With Narcotic Business – Obi Cubana
News Breakers:
It’s repulsive for NDLEA to link me with drugs – Obi Cubana
More Picks
1
Drug money: Obi Cubana must give details of illicit payments into his account or... -
The News Guru,
9 hours ago
2
IBB explains why he is yet to remarry after wife's death -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
3
2023: Ideal president must not be old, should be able to communicate — IBB -
News Wire NGR,
11 hours ago
4
Everytime I go out, I regret it - BBNaija Angel -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
5
Pictorial: Nini showcases seven cars she acquired before BBNaija -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
6
EPL: Man City Go 13 Points Clear As De Bruyne's Stunner Earns Citizens Victory Over Chelsea -
Complete Sports,
8 hours ago
7
Nigeria vs Sudan: Awaziem yet to recover from ankle injury, says Eguavoen -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
8
What I do before agreeing to kiss in movies —Queeneth Agbor -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
9
2023: Time running out for new electoral bill, says INEC -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
10
Boko Haram launches fresh attack in Chibok community, kills three, burns houses -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
