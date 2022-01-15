Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023 Presidency: We’re The Kingmakers, Say Northern Elders
The Street Journal  - –Millions of Northerners frustrated  By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo  The overwhelming majority of politicians warning up to takeover power in 2023 and continue the business, as usual, should be rejected, leaders of the Northern Elders Forum ( NEF), have said.

17 hours ago
