Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


IBB explains why he is yet to remarry after wife's death
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former Military Head of State, brahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) has explained why he didn't remarry after the death of his wife, Hajiya Maryam Babangida. Maryam, who was Nigeria’s First Lady between 1985 and 1993, died at the University of California’s ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

IBB explains why he is yet to remarry after wife’s death Lailas News:
IBB explains why he is yet to remarry after wife’s death
IBB Explains why he is Yet to Remarry after Wife’s Death My Celebrity & I:
IBB Explains why he is Yet to Remarry after Wife’s Death
IBB explains why he is yet to remarry after wife’s death Within Nigeria:
IBB explains why he is yet to remarry after wife’s death
IBB explains why he is yet to remarry after wife’s death News Breakers:
IBB explains why he is yet to remarry after wife’s death
IBB Explains Why He Is Yet To Remarry After Wife Tori News:
IBB Explains Why He Is Yet To Remarry After Wife's Death


   More Picks
1 Nigeria needs peacemakers, not spoilers – Adesina - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
2 Security: We have done our best, we’ll do more —Buhari - The Punch, 24 hours ago
3 Stop establishing universities you can’t fund – SSANU to governors - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 Lateef Femi-Okunnu's daughter, Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi declares intention to run for 2023 presidential election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 More than a dozen Ukraine Government and embassy websites targeted in massive cyber attack - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Pictorial: Nini showcases seven cars she acquired before BBNaija - The Punch, 12 hours ago
7 28-year-old Nigerian woman arrested with 1kg heroin in India (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 2023: Ideal president must not be old, should be able to communicate — IBB - News Wire NGR, 6 hours ago
9 Nigeria vs Sudan: Awaziem yet to recover from ankle injury, says Eguavoen - The Punch, 13 hours ago
10 What I do before agreeing to kiss in movies —Queeneth Agbor - The Punch, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info