Fallen soldiers made supreme sacrifice for nation's unity - Sanwo-Olu - P.M. News
PM News
- Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday said the sacrifice made by the fallen heroes was supreme and marked the symbol of the nation’s unity.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Fallen soldiers paid supreme price for Nation's unity - Sanwo-Olu
Lagos State Govt.:
FALLEN SOLDIERS MADE SUPREME SACRIFICE FOR NATION’S UNITY – SANWO-OLU
The News Guru:
AFRD: Fallen soldiers made supreme sacrifice for Nigeria's unity - Gov Sanwo-Olu
The Eagle Online:
Fallen soldiers made supreme sacrifice for nation’s unity – Sanwo-Olu
The Street Journal:
Fallen Soldiers Paid Supreme Price For Nation’s Unity – Sanwo-Olu
The News:
Fallen Soldiers Made Supreme Sacrifice For Nation’s Unity – Sanwo-Olu
Yes International! Magazine:
Fallen Soldiers Made Supreme Sacrifice For Nation’s Unity – Sanwo-Olu
News Probe:
Fallen Soldiers Made Supreme Sacrifice For Nation’s Unity – Sanwo-Olu
The Point:
Fallen soldiers made supreme sacrifice for nation’s unity —Sanwo-Olu
Western Post News:
Fallen Soldiers Made Supreme Sacrifice For Nation’s Unity-Sanwo-Olu
More Picks
1
Drug money: Obi Cubana must give details of illicit payments into his account or... -
The News Guru,
15 hours ago
2
IBB explains why he is yet to remarry after wife's death -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
Everytime I go out, I regret it - BBNaija Angel -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
4
2023: Ideal president must not be old, should be able to communicate — IBB -
News Wire NGR,
17 hours ago
5
Pictorial: Nini showcases seven cars she acquired before BBNaija -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
6
EPL: Man City Go 13 Points Clear As De Bruyne's Stunner Earns Citizens Victory Over Chelsea -
Complete Sports,
14 hours ago
7
Live Blogging: Nigeria vs Sudan – Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 -
Complete Sports,
13 hours ago
8
Nigeria vs Sudan: Awaziem yet to recover from ankle injury, says Eguavoen -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
9
Boko Haram launches fresh attack in Chibok community, kills three, burns houses -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
10
AFCON 2021: Salah’s Strike Gives Egypt Narrow Win Over Guinea-Bissau -
Complete Sports,
7 hours ago
