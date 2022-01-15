Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


De Bruyne strike stretches Man City’s Premier League lead
News photo The Guardian  - Manchester City took another huge step towards retaining the Premier League title as one moment of inspiration from Kevin De Bruyne saw off Chelsea 1-0 to open up a 13-point lead at the top of the table.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

De Bruyne Strike Stretches Man City The Street Journal:
De Bruyne Strike Stretches Man City's Premier League Lead
De Bruyne The Eagle Online:
De Bruyne's strike stretches Man City's Premier League lead
De Bruyne Strike Stretches Man City Global Village Extra:
De Bruyne Strike Stretches Man City's Lead
No ‘hiding’ place for Lukaku as De Bruyne strike stretches Man City’s lead News Breakers:
No ‘hiding’ place for Lukaku as De Bruyne strike stretches Man City’s lead


   More Picks
1 Nigeria needs peacemakers, not spoilers – Adesina - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
2 Stop establishing universities you can’t fund – SSANU to governors - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
3 IBB explains why he is yet to remarry after wife's death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Lateef Femi-Okunnu's daughter, Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi declares intention to run for 2023 presidential election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
5 More than a dozen Ukraine Government and embassy websites targeted in massive cyber attack - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Pictorial: Nini showcases seven cars she acquired before BBNaija - The Punch, 13 hours ago
7 Everytime I go out, I regret it - BBNaija Angel - The Punch, 14 hours ago
8 28-year-old Nigerian woman arrested with 1kg heroin in India (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
9 2023: Ideal president must not be old, should be able to communicate — IBB - News Wire NGR, 8 hours ago
10 Nigeria vs Sudan: Awaziem yet to recover from ankle injury, says Eguavoen - The Punch, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info