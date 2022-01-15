Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Pictorial: Sanwo-Olu lays wreath on Armed Forces Remembrance Day
The Punch
- The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday, laid a wreath in commemoration of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the Remembrance Arcade, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Times:
2022 Armed Forces Day, Photos of Gov Ortom performing wreath laying As part of activities marking the end of the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration, Governor Samuel Ortom, on Saturday, performed wreath laying ceremony at the Remembrance ...
The Sun:
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Sanwo-Olu pledges more support for military
News Breakers:
Pictorial: Sanwo-Olu lays wreath on Armed Forces Remembrance Day
ABS Radio TV:
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Obiano Lays Wreaths At Alex Ekwueme Square Awka
More Picks
1
Drug money: Obi Cubana must give details of illicit payments into his account or... -
The News Guru,
1 day ago
2
RED New Ransomware Attacking Organisational Networks Discovered – NCC Warns -
Independent,
20 hours ago
3
Fallen soldiers made supreme sacrifice for nation's unity - Sanwo-Olu - P.M. News -
PM News,
22 hours ago
4
IBB explains why he is yet to remarry after wife's death -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
AFCON 2021: Salah’s Strike Gives Egypt Narrow Win Over Guinea-Bissau -
Complete Sports,
16 hours ago
6
I have no governorship ambition – Obi Cubana -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
7
Nigeria beat Sudan 3-1, break record, reach AFCON last 16 -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
8
Armed Forces Day: Akeredolu disburses N7.5m loans to 52 widows of fallen heroes -
Daily Nigerian,
3 hours ago
9
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Let’s Prioritize Welfare Of Their Families – Gov Abiodun -
The Street Journal,
21 hours ago
10
Presidency: I wish you well but want the best for Nigeria, Makinde tells Tinubu -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
