Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
AFCON: Chukwueze puts Nigeria ahead against Sudan in third minute
The Punch
- AFCON: Nigeria vs Sudan
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Mandy News:
AFCON 2022: Nigeria vs Sudan Highlights (Video)
Leadership:
Nigeria race u to the lead against Sudan in the AFCON 2021 group game with a goal from Samuel Chukwueze @chukwueze_8 @NGSuperEagles #AFCON2021 #NGASUD
The Eagle Online:
AFCON: Chukwueze puts Nigeria ahead against Sudan in third minute
Global Village Extra:
Chukwueze Puts Nigeria Ahead Against Sudan In Third Minute
News Breakers:
AFCON: Chukwueze puts Nigeria ahead against Sudan in third minute
More Picks
1
Drug money: Obi Cubana must give details of illicit payments into his account or... -
The News Guru,
13 hours ago
2
IBB explains why he is yet to remarry after wife's death -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
3
Everytime I go out, I regret it - BBNaija Angel -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
4
2023: Ideal president must not be old, should be able to communicate — IBB -
News Wire NGR,
15 hours ago
5
Pictorial: Nini showcases seven cars she acquired before BBNaija -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
6
EPL: Man City Go 13 Points Clear As De Bruyne's Stunner Earns Citizens Victory Over Chelsea -
Complete Sports,
12 hours ago
7
Nigeria vs Sudan: Awaziem yet to recover from ankle injury, says Eguavoen -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
8
Boko Haram launches fresh attack in Chibok community, kills three, burns houses -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
9
Our Future Is Now: 42 year old Social innovator and philanthropist Chukwuka Monye declares he is running for President 2023 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
10
Lekan Balogun declared next Olubadan by kingmakers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...