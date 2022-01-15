Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Wike Donates N50m To Widows Of Fallen Heroes
Channels Television  -   Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has announced the donation of N50million for the empowerment of widows of fallen heroes. The governor announced this on Saturday in commemoration of 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day. Governor Wike ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Wike Donates N50 Million To Widows Of Fallen Heroes The Trent:
Wike Donates N50 Million To Widows Of Fallen Heroes
Wike Donates N50m To Widows Of Fallen Heroes The Street Journal:
Wike Donates N50m To Widows Of Fallen Heroes
Wike Donates N50m To Widows Of Fallen Heroes News Breakers:
Wike Donates N50m To Widows Of Fallen Heroes
Wike Donates N50m To Widows Of Fallen Heroes Screen Gist:
Wike Donates N50m To Widows Of Fallen Heroes


   More Picks
1 Drug money: Obi Cubana must give details of illicit payments into his account or... - The News Guru, 9 hours ago
2 IBB explains why he is yet to remarry after wife's death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 2023: Ideal president must not be old, should be able to communicate — IBB - News Wire NGR, 11 hours ago
4 Everytime I go out, I regret it - BBNaija Angel - The Punch, 17 hours ago
5 Pictorial: Nini showcases seven cars she acquired before BBNaija - The Punch, 16 hours ago
6 EPL: Man City Go 13 Points Clear As De Bruyne's Stunner Earns Citizens Victory Over Chelsea - Complete Sports, 8 hours ago
7 Nigeria vs Sudan: Awaziem yet to recover from ankle injury, says Eguavoen - The Punch, 17 hours ago
8 What I do before agreeing to kiss in movies —Queeneth Agbor - The Punch, 21 hours ago
9 2023: Time running out for new electoral bill, says INEC - The Punch, 21 hours ago
10 Boko Haram launches fresh attack in Chibok community, kills three, burns houses - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info