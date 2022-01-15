Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Northern Elders beg Nigerians not to elect the likes of Buhari
Vanguard News  - Ahead of the 2023 General election, critical stakeholders from the North led by the leadership of the Northern Elders Forum ( NEF) who met...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Yoruba Global Council Honours Prophet Ayodele, Says His Influence Can’t Be Underestimated - Independent, 22 hours ago
2 Widows of fallen soldiers demand jobs for themselves, their children - PM News, 23 hours ago
3 Gospel singer Muyiwa Olarewaju receives OBE award from Prince William | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Aussie Kyrgios backs Djokovic: He is not a threat, here to play tennis - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
5 Update: Tennis star, Novak Djokovic sent back to immigration detention hotel amid ongoing visa battle Australian government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Tiffany Haddish smiles in mug shot following her arrest for DUI after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
7 Thank God for life, them no reach – Samklef says as he escapes motor accident (Video) - Gist Reel, 22 hours ago
8 FCTA To Investigate AMAC’s Alleged N700 Million Allocation - Independent, 4 mins ago
9 Photos and videos from singer DBanj's daughter, Grace's first birthday party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 mins ago
10 Linking me with drugs is repulsive- Obi Cubana - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info