Lekan Balogun declared next Olubadan by kingmakers
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Olubadan-in-Council, a conclave of Ibadan kingmakers, have declared the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Lekan Balogun, as the next Olubadan of Ibadanland.

 

2 hours ago
