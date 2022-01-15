Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man of The Match Simon Dedicates Award To Teammates
News photo Complete Sports  - Moses Simon has been named man of the match following Nigeria's 3- 1 win against Sudan at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.
Simon scored one goal and bagged an assist in the encounter.
The Nantes of France winger ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

AFCON 2021: Simon dedicates man of the match award to teammates The Nation:
AFCON 2021: Simon dedicates man of the match award to teammates
Man of the Match Simon dedicates award to Super Eagles teammates The Guardian:
Man of the Match Simon dedicates award to Super Eagles teammates
Man Of The Match Simon Dedicates Award To Super Eagles Teammates The Street Journal:
Man Of The Match Simon Dedicates Award To Super Eagles Teammates
AFCON: Man of The Match Simon Dedicates Award To Teammates TV360 Nigeria:
AFCON: Man of The Match Simon Dedicates Award To Teammates
Man of the Match Simon dedicates award to Super Eagles teammates News Breakers:
Man of the Match Simon dedicates award to Super Eagles teammates


   More Picks
1 Drug money: Obi Cubana must give details of illicit payments into his account or... - The News Guru, 18 hours ago
2 Police arrest Anambra vigilante commander who tortured policewoman in viral video - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
3 Fallen soldiers made supreme sacrifice for nation's unity - Sanwo-Olu - P.M. News - PM News, 16 hours ago
4 IBB explains why he is yet to remarry after wife's death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 2023: Ideal president must not be old, should be able to communicate — IBB - News Wire NGR, 20 hours ago
6 AFCON 2021: Salah’s Strike Gives Egypt Narrow Win Over Guinea-Bissau - Complete Sports, 10 hours ago
7 Wike Donates N50m To Widows Of Fallen Heroes - Channels Television, 14 hours ago
8 Nigerian 36 Governors to converge on Abuja for crucial NGF meeting - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
9 RED New Ransomware Attacking Organisational Networks Discovered – NCC Warns - Independent, 14 hours ago
10 Football legend, Andriy Shevchenko sacked as Genoa manager after just nine games in charge - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info