Jamaica Detains Ex-senator, Key Suspect In Killing Of Haitian President
Global Village Extra  - Jamaican authorities have detained a former Haitian senator who was a key suspect in the murder of Haitian President Jovenel Moise

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

