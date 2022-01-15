Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Our Future Is Now: 42 year old Social innovator and philanthropist Chukwuka Monye declares he is running for President 2023
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a social innovator and philanthropist , Mr. Chukwuka Monye has declared his intention to contest for the office of the President of Nigeria.

 

