ISWAP fighters attack Biu in southern Borno
The Punch  - Fighters of the Islamic State West Africa Province on Saturday, attacked Mainahari community near Wakabiu in the Biu Local Government Area of Borno State, The PUNCH has learnt.

16 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Yoruba Global Council Honours Prophet Ayodele, Says His Influence Can’t Be Underestimated - Independent, 22 hours ago
2 Widows of fallen soldiers demand jobs for themselves, their children - PM News, 23 hours ago
3 Gospel singer Muyiwa Olarewaju receives OBE award from Prince William | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Aussie Kyrgios backs Djokovic: He is not a threat, here to play tennis - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
5 Update: Tennis star, Novak Djokovic sent back to immigration detention hotel amid ongoing visa battle Australian government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Tiffany Haddish smiles in mug shot following her arrest for DUI after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
7 Thank God for life, them no reach – Samklef says as he escapes motor accident (Video) - Gist Reel, 22 hours ago
8 FCTA To Investigate AMAC’s Alleged N700 Million Allocation - Independent, 5 mins ago
9 Photos and videos from singer DBanj's daughter, Grace's first birthday party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 mins ago
10 Linking me with drugs is repulsive- Obi Cubana - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 mins ago
