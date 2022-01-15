Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


‘I’m mixing your song, and you have the audacity to be watching ball’ Singer Simi berates her husband, Adekunle Gold
News photo Kemi Filani Blog  - Nigerian female sensational singer Simi Ogunleye has left many fans gushing over the bond between her and her husband, Adekunle Gold. This comes after Simi took to the microblogging platform Twitter to make fun of her husband, leaving mixing of his ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Singer Simi Blows Hot As Adekunle Gold Watches Football While She’s Mixing His Song Information Nigeria:
Singer Simi Blows Hot As Adekunle Gold Watches Football While She’s Mixing His Song
‘I’m mixing your song, and you have the audacity to be watching ball’ Singer Simi berates her husband, Adekunle Gold Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
‘I’m mixing your song, and you have the audacity to be watching ball’ Singer Simi berates her husband, Adekunle Gold
Simi attacks husband ‘Adekunle Gold’ on Twitter for watching football News Wire NGR:
Simi attacks husband ‘Adekunle Gold’ on Twitter for watching football
Singer Simi Blows Hot As Adekunle Gold Watches Football While She’s Mixing His Song News Breakers:
Singer Simi Blows Hot As Adekunle Gold Watches Football While She’s Mixing His Song


   More Picks
1 Drug money: Obi Cubana must give details of illicit payments into his account or... - The News Guru, 21 hours ago
2 Police arrest Anambra vigilante commander who tortured policewoman in viral video - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
3 2023: Ideal president must not be old, should be able to communicate — IBB - News Wire NGR, 23 hours ago
4 IBB explains why he is yet to remarry after wife's death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 RED New Ransomware Attacking Organisational Networks Discovered – NCC Warns - Independent, 17 hours ago
6 AFCON 2021: Salah’s Strike Gives Egypt Narrow Win Over Guinea-Bissau - Complete Sports, 13 hours ago
7 Actress Adebimpe Akintunde and daughter escape attack by bandits on Lagos-Ibadan expressway - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 Wike Donates N50m To Widows Of Fallen Heroes - Channels Television, 17 hours ago
9 Omicron Ban: FG engages Saudi Arabian Ambassador on removal of travel restrictions - The News Guru, 19 hours ago
10 Wike To Buhari: Stem Killings Of Nigerians By Boko Haram, Bandits - Leadership, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info