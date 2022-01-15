Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: North Will Not Vote Based On Sentiment As Done To Buhari – Northern Elders
News photo Channels Television  -   Ahead of the 2023 General Elections, the Northern Elders Forum has said the region will support only a Presidential candidate who has the capacity to address the nation’s socio-economic and security problems irrespective of where the person comes from ...

48 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

