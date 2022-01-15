AFCON 2022: Nigeria cruise past Sudan 3-1 in statement win

Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog



Nigeria cruised to a 3-1 statement victory over AFCON minnows, Sudan in their second group game on Saturday, making it 2 wins in two. The Info NG - TheinfongTheinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blogNigeria cruised to a 3-1 statement victory over AFCON minnows, Sudan in their second group game on Saturday, making it 2 wins in two.



News Credibility Score: 99%