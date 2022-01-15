Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Troops kill scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters in Borno
News photo Vanguard News  - An unspecified number of Boko Haram terrorists suspected to be ISWAP group have been killed by troops of 'Operation Hadin Kai'.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Troops Kill Scores Of Boko Haram/ISWAP Fighters In Borno The Street Journal:
Troops Kill Scores Of Boko Haram/ISWAP Fighters In Borno
Troops kill scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters in Borno Within Nigeria:
Troops kill scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters in Borno
Army Kills Over 40 ISWAP Fighters In Borno Naija News:
Army Kills Over 40 ISWAP Fighters In Borno
Troops Kill 5 in “Decisive Blow” on Boko Haram/ISWAP Terrorists in Biu, Northeast Nigeria Global Upfront:
Troops Kill 5 in “Decisive Blow” on Boko Haram/ISWAP Terrorists in Biu, Northeast Nigeria


   More Picks
1 Drug money: Obi Cubana must give details of illicit payments into his account or... - The News Guru, 21 hours ago
2 Police arrest Anambra vigilante commander who tortured policewoman in viral video - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
3 2023: Ideal president must not be old, should be able to communicate — IBB - News Wire NGR, 23 hours ago
4 IBB explains why he is yet to remarry after wife's death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 RED New Ransomware Attacking Organisational Networks Discovered – NCC Warns - Independent, 17 hours ago
6 AFCON 2021: Salah’s Strike Gives Egypt Narrow Win Over Guinea-Bissau - Complete Sports, 13 hours ago
7 Actress Adebimpe Akintunde and daughter escape attack by bandits on Lagos-Ibadan expressway - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 Wike Donates N50m To Widows Of Fallen Heroes - Channels Television, 17 hours ago
9 Omicron Ban: FG engages Saudi Arabian Ambassador on removal of travel restrictions - The News Guru, 19 hours ago
10 Wike To Buhari: Stem Killings Of Nigerians By Boko Haram, Bandits - Leadership, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info