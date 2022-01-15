Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Aston Villa vs Man United: Super-sub Coutinho frustrate United in 2-2 draw
News photo The Punch  - Aston Villa vs Man United: Super-sub Coutinho frustrate United in 2-2 draw

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Coutinho earns Villa dramatic draw against Man Utd on EPL return The Nation:
Coutinho earns Villa dramatic draw against Man Utd on EPL return
Coutinho opens account at Aston Villa, scores vital goal - P.M. News PM News:
Coutinho opens account at Aston Villa, scores vital goal - P.M. News
Super-sub Coutinho Frustrate United In 2-2 Draw Global Village Extra:
Super-sub Coutinho Frustrate United In 2-2 Draw
Aston Villa vs Man United: Super-sub Coutinho frustrate United in 2-2 draw News Breakers:
Aston Villa vs Man United: Super-sub Coutinho frustrate United in 2-2 draw


   More Picks
1 Drug money: Obi Cubana must give details of illicit payments into his account or... - The News Guru, 15 hours ago
2 IBB explains why he is yet to remarry after wife's death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Everytime I go out, I regret it - BBNaija Angel - The Punch, 23 hours ago
4 2023: Ideal president must not be old, should be able to communicate — IBB - News Wire NGR, 17 hours ago
5 Pictorial: Nini showcases seven cars she acquired before BBNaija - The Punch, 22 hours ago
6 EPL: Man City Go 13 Points Clear As De Bruyne's Stunner Earns Citizens Victory Over Chelsea - Complete Sports, 14 hours ago
7 Live Blogging: Nigeria vs Sudan – Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 - Complete Sports, 13 hours ago
8 Nigeria vs Sudan: Awaziem yet to recover from ankle injury, says Eguavoen - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 Boko Haram launches fresh attack in Chibok community, kills three, burns houses - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 AFCON 2021: Salah’s Strike Gives Egypt Narrow Win Over Guinea-Bissau - Complete Sports, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info