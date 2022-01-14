AFCON 2021: Salah’s Strike Gives Egypt Narrow Win Over Guinea-Bissau

While Egypt largely dominated and improved on their opening performance against Nigeria, Salah’s excellent volley in ... Complete Sports - Mohamed Salah got Egypt up and running in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations as they defeated Guinea-Bissau 1-0 on Saturday evening.While Egypt largely dominated and improved on their opening performance against Nigeria, Salah’s excellent volley in ...



News Credibility Score: 99%