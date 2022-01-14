Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AFCON 2021: Salah’s Strike Gives Egypt Narrow Win Over Guinea-Bissau
Complete Sports  - Mohamed Salah got Egypt up and running in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations as they defeated Guinea-Bissau 1-0 on Saturday evening.
While Egypt largely dominated and improved on their opening performance against Nigeria, Salah’s excellent volley in ...

57 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Salah’s Egypt eyes victory against Guinea Bissau The Nation:
Salah’s Egypt eyes victory against Guinea Bissau
Guinea-Bissau Coach: We Will Face Egypt, Not Just Salah Prompt News:
Guinea-Bissau Coach: We Will Face Egypt, Not Just Salah
AFCON 21: Egypt to bounce back against Guinea-Bissau News Verge:
AFCON 21: Egypt to bounce back against Guinea-Bissau
AFCON 2021 Group D: Nigeria face Sudan, Egypt vs Guinea Bissau Africa News:
AFCON 2021 Group D: Nigeria face Sudan, Egypt vs Guinea Bissau


   More Picks
1 Drug money: Obi Cubana must give details of illicit payments into his account or... - The News Guru, 9 hours ago
2 IBB explains why he is yet to remarry after wife's death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 2023: Ideal president must not be old, should be able to communicate — IBB - News Wire NGR, 11 hours ago
4 Everytime I go out, I regret it - BBNaija Angel - The Punch, 17 hours ago
5 Pictorial: Nini showcases seven cars she acquired before BBNaija - The Punch, 16 hours ago
6 EPL: Man City Go 13 Points Clear As De Bruyne's Stunner Earns Citizens Victory Over Chelsea - Complete Sports, 8 hours ago
7 Nigeria vs Sudan: Awaziem yet to recover from ankle injury, says Eguavoen - The Punch, 17 hours ago
8 What I do before agreeing to kiss in movies —Queeneth Agbor - The Punch, 21 hours ago
9 2023: Time running out for new electoral bill, says INEC - The Punch, 21 hours ago
10 Boko Haram launches fresh attack in Chibok community, kills three, burns houses - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info