Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria’s General Polls Is Like Conducting Elections For The Whole Of W/Africa – INEC
News photo Leadership  - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that conducting the nation’s general election is like conducting elections for all the 15 nations in West Africa. INEC chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, stated this when he hosted a delegation ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

General elections in Nigeria like conducting polls for West Africa, says Yakubu The Guardian:
General elections in Nigeria like conducting polls for West Africa, says Yakubu
INEC does more than conducting elections –Yakubu The Punch:
INEC does more than conducting elections –Yakubu
INEC does more than conducting elections –Yakubu Sundiata Post:
INEC does more than conducting elections –Yakubu
INEC does more than conducting elections –Yakubu News Breakers:
INEC does more than conducting elections –Yakubu
Yakubu: INEC does more than conducting elections Within Nigeria:
Yakubu: INEC does more than conducting elections
Yakubu: INEC does more than conducting elections Tunde Ednut:
Yakubu: INEC does more than conducting elections


   More Picks
1 Drug money: Obi Cubana must give details of illicit payments into his account or... - The News Guru, 1 day ago
2 RED New Ransomware Attacking Organisational Networks Discovered – NCC Warns - Independent, 20 hours ago
3 Fallen soldiers made supreme sacrifice for nation's unity - Sanwo-Olu - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
4 IBB explains why he is yet to remarry after wife's death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 AFCON 2021: Salah’s Strike Gives Egypt Narrow Win Over Guinea-Bissau - Complete Sports, 16 hours ago
6 I have no governorship ambition – Obi Cubana - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
7 Nigeria beat Sudan 3-1, break record, reach AFCON last 16 - The Punch, 20 hours ago
8 Armed Forces Day: Akeredolu disburses N7.5m loans to 52 widows of fallen heroes - Daily Nigerian, 3 hours ago
9 Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Let’s Prioritize Welfare Of Their Families – Gov Abiodun - The Street Journal, 21 hours ago
10 Presidency: I wish you well but want the best for Nigeria, Makinde tells Tinubu - The Punch, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info