N1.64tn crude oil swapped for petrol in eight months – NNPC
News photo The Punch  - Nigeria’s crude oil valued at N1.64tn was exchanged for refined Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, under the Direct Sale Direct Purchase arrangement from January to August 2021, according to official data.

