Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AFCON 2021: Sadiq Umar disobeyed my instructions - Eguavoen
News photo Daily Post  - Super Eagles interim boss, Augustine Eguavoen has said, striker Sadiq Umar did not keep to the coaches instruction when he came off the bench in the

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Eguavoen: Sadiq Didn’t play To Instruction Against Sudan Complete Sports:
Eguavoen: Sadiq Didn’t play To Instruction Against Sudan
Nigeria vs Sudan: Umar didn’t play to instruction, says Eguavoen Daily Trust:
Nigeria vs Sudan: Umar didn’t play to instruction, says Eguavoen
AFCON 2021: Sadiq Umar Disobeyed My Instructions – Eguavoen Naija Loaded:
AFCON 2021: Sadiq Umar Disobeyed My Instructions – Eguavoen
AFCON 2021: Sadiq Umar disobeyed my instructions – Eguavoen Nigerian Eye:
AFCON 2021: Sadiq Umar disobeyed my instructions – Eguavoen
He Doesn’t Play To Instructions – Eguavoen Blast Sadiq Umar’s Display For Super Eagles The Street Journal:
He Doesn’t Play To Instructions – Eguavoen Blast Sadiq Umar’s Display For Super Eagles
AFCON 2021: Sadiq Umar disobeyed my instructions – Eguavoen Within Nigeria:
AFCON 2021: Sadiq Umar disobeyed my instructions – Eguavoen


   More Picks
1 AFCON 2021: Salah’s Strike Gives Egypt Narrow Win Over Guinea-Bissau - Complete Sports, 21 hours ago
2 Supreme Court restores GTBank’s appeal against Innoson Motors on N2.4bn judgment debt - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
3 I have no governorship ambition – Obi Cubana - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
4 Armed Forces Day: Akeredolu disburses N7.5m loans to 52 widows of fallen heroes - Daily Nigerian, 8 hours ago
5 "Most female celebrities can’t be as submissive as my wife" – Anita Joseph's husband, MC Fish says - Yaba Left Online, 12 hours ago
6 Troops kill scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters in Borno - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
7 BBNaija 2022: Ebuka releases requirements for season 7 prospective housemates - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
8 Lekan Balogun declared next Olubadan by kingmakers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
9 2023: No one should preach PVC to me- actor Freddie Leonard - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 AFCON 2021: Awoniyi will regret Sudan match – Okocha slams Super Eagles star - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info