NDLEA: I’ve made covenant to never traffick in hard drugs, says Obi Cubana
News photo The Punch  - Entrepreneur and socialite, Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, was said to have recently spent some time in the office of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for questioning over his alleged ties to some drug traffickers.

19 hours ago
1 I have no governorship ambition – Obi Cubana - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 Armed Forces Day: Akeredolu disburses N7.5m loans to 52 widows of fallen heroes - Daily Nigerian, 14 hours ago
3 The moment Actress Rosy Meurer’s husband, Churchill, served her the type of breakfast ladies salivate for in bed - Instablog 9ja, 12 hours ago
4 Athletic Bilbao Will Attack Real Madrid --Marcelino Speaks Ahead Super Cup Final - Complete Sports, 17 hours ago
5 "Most female celebrities can’t be as submissive as my wife" – Anita Joseph's husband, MC Fish says - Yaba Left Online, 18 hours ago
6 2023: No one should preach PVC to me- actor Freddie Leonard - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Photos and videos from singer DBanj's daughter, Grace's first birthday party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 AFCON 2021: Awoniyi will regret Sudan match – Okocha slams Super Eagles star - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
9 I’m happy Bobrisky was bashed over Oba of Benin comment — Femi Branch - The Punch, 22 hours ago
10 Super Eagles Coach Reveals Why He Is Yet To Play Some Players In AFCON 2021 - Naija Loaded, 10 hours ago
