Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria Lost over N10tn to Twitter Ban, LCCI Claims
This Day  - Segun James Nigerian businesses lost N10.72 trillion ($26.1billion) within 222 days President Muhammadu Buhari shut down Twitter operations across Nigeria, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industr…

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

LCCI estimates cost from Twitter ban at N10.72trn Ripples Nigeria:
LCCI estimates cost from Twitter ban at N10.72trn
Point Blank News:
Nigeria Lost over N10tn to Twitter Ban, LCCI Claims
Nigeria Lost over N10tn to Twitter Ban, LCCI Claims Affairs TV:
Nigeria Lost over N10tn to Twitter Ban, LCCI Claims
Nigerian Businesses Lost Over N10.71 trn To Twitter Ban – Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Instablog 9ja:
Nigerian Businesses Lost Over N10.71 trn To Twitter Ban – Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI)


   More Picks
1 Drug money: Obi Cubana must give details of illicit payments into his account or... - The News Guru, 19 hours ago
2 Police arrest Anambra vigilante commander who tortured policewoman in viral video - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 2023: Ideal president must not be old, should be able to communicate — IBB - News Wire NGR, 22 hours ago
4 IBB explains why he is yet to remarry after wife's death - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 AFCON 2021: Salah’s Strike Gives Egypt Narrow Win Over Guinea-Bissau - Complete Sports, 12 hours ago
6 Omicron Ban: FG engages Saudi Arabian Ambassador on removal of travel restrictions - The News Guru, 17 hours ago
7 RED New Ransomware Attacking Organisational Networks Discovered – NCC Warns - Independent, 15 hours ago
8 Wike To Buhari: Stem Killings Of Nigerians By Boko Haram, Bandits - Leadership, 20 hours ago
9 Wike Donates N50m To Widows Of Fallen Heroes - Channels Television, 16 hours ago
10 Nigerian 36 Governors to converge on Abuja for crucial NGF meeting - Premium Times, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info