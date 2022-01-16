Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AFCON 2021: Awoniyi will regret Sudan match – Okocha slams Super Eagles star
News photo Daily Post  - Former Nigeria playmaker, Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, has claimed Taiwo Awoniyi will look back at the 3-1 win over Sudan and have regrets. Okocha stated this after Awoniyi scored once in the second Group D fixture at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. The ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

AFCON 2021: Awoniyi Should Have Done Better Against Sudan –Okocha Complete Sports:
AFCON 2021: Awoniyi Should Have Done Better Against Sudan –Okocha
AFCON 2021: Awoniyi Will Regret Sudan Match – Okocha Slams Super Eagles Star Naija Loaded:
AFCON 2021: Awoniyi Will Regret Sudan Match – Okocha Slams Super Eagles Star
AFCON 2021: Awoniyi will regret Sudan match – Okocha slams Super Eagles star My Celebrity & I:
AFCON 2021: Awoniyi will regret Sudan match – Okocha slams Super Eagles star
AFCON 2021: Awoniyi will regret Sudan match, says Okocha Affairs TV:
AFCON 2021: Awoniyi will regret Sudan match, says Okocha
AFCON 2021: Awoniyi Will Regret Sudan Match – Okocha Slams Super Eagles Star Benco News:
AFCON 2021: Awoniyi Will Regret Sudan Match – Okocha Slams Super Eagles Star
AFCON 2021: Why Awoniyi will regret Sudan match – Okocha Within Nigeria:
AFCON 2021: Why Awoniyi will regret Sudan match – Okocha
AFCON 2021: Why Awoniyi will regret Sudan match – Okocha Tunde Ednut:
AFCON 2021: Why Awoniyi will regret Sudan match – Okocha


   More Picks
1 AFCON 2021: Salah’s Strike Gives Egypt Narrow Win Over Guinea-Bissau - Complete Sports, 21 hours ago
2 Supreme Court restores GTBank’s appeal against Innoson Motors on N2.4bn judgment debt - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
3 I have no governorship ambition – Obi Cubana - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
4 Armed Forces Day: Akeredolu disburses N7.5m loans to 52 widows of fallen heroes - Daily Nigerian, 8 hours ago
5 "Most female celebrities can’t be as submissive as my wife" – Anita Joseph's husband, MC Fish says - Yaba Left Online, 12 hours ago
6 Troops kill scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters in Borno - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
7 BBNaija 2022: Ebuka releases requirements for season 7 prospective housemates - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
8 Lekan Balogun declared next Olubadan by kingmakers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
9 2023: No one should preach PVC to me- actor Freddie Leonard - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 AFCON 2021: Awoniyi will regret Sudan match – Okocha slams Super Eagles star - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info