News at a Glance

Flamboyant butcher operating chain of eateries arrested over livestock theft







The Directorate of Criminal Investigations - DCI, in a statement on Saturday, Linda Ikeji Blog - Police in Kenya have arrested a flamboyant butcher, Peter Njenga alias Sonko, over livestock theft.The Directorate of Criminal Investigations - DCI, in a statement on Saturday,



News Credibility Score: 95%



