Obi Cubana offers Lagos hawker university scholarship, employment
News photo The Nation  - Popular businessman Obi Cubana has offered Ekuma Jeremiah, the Lagos hawker seen in a viral video giving money to inmates in Nigerian Correctional Service bus in Ajah, Lagos State, university scholarship and employment in any of his companies.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

