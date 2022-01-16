Post News
News at a Glance
Athletic Bilbao Will Attack Real Madrid --Marcelino Speaks Ahead Super Cup Final
Complete Sports
- Athletic Bilbao coach Marcelino says they can beat Real Madrid in tonight's Supercopa de Espana final.Los Rojiblancos face
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Real Madrid defeat Athletic Bilbao to win Spanish Super Cup
The Punch:
Real Madrid win Spanish Super Cup
Ripples Nigeria:
Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao to win Spanish Super Cup
Independent:
Real Madrid Beat Athletic Bilbao To Win 12th Super Cup Title
PM News:
Madrid win Super Cup, first under Ancelotti second era - P.M. News
The Street Journal:
Real Madrid Defeat Athletic Bilbao To Win Spanish Super Cup
News Breakers:
Real Madrid defeat Athletic Bilbao to win Spanish Super Cup
The Genius Media:
Real Madrid Win #Supercopa 2021/2022 – #HalaMadrid [PHOTOS]
More Picks
1
I have no governorship ambition – Obi Cubana -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
2
Armed Forces Day: Akeredolu disburses N7.5m loans to 52 widows of fallen heroes -
Daily Nigerian,
14 hours ago
3
The moment Actress Rosy Meurer’s husband, Churchill, served her the type of breakfast ladies salivate for in bed -
Instablog 9ja,
12 hours ago
4
Athletic Bilbao Will Attack Real Madrid --Marcelino Speaks Ahead Super Cup Final -
Complete Sports,
17 hours ago
5
"Most female celebrities can’t be as submissive as my wife" – Anita Joseph's husband, MC Fish says -
Yaba Left Online,
18 hours ago
6
2023: No one should preach PVC to me- actor Freddie Leonard -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
7
Photos and videos from singer DBanj's daughter, Grace's first birthday party -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
8
AFCON 2021: Awoniyi will regret Sudan match – Okocha slams Super Eagles star -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
9
I’m happy Bobrisky was bashed over Oba of Benin comment — Femi Branch -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
10
Super Eagles Coach Reveals Why He Is Yet To Play Some Players In AFCON 2021 -
Naija Loaded,
10 hours ago
