Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Man City vs Chelsea: Tuchel names player who 'made the difference' in EPL clash
Daily Post
- Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, has hailed the individual qualities of Manchester City's playmaker, Kevin De Bruyne. Tuchel said the Belgian was the
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Tuchel 'disappointed' with Lukaku's performance against Man City
Complete Sports:
Tuchel Slams Lukaku’s Performance In Chelsea’s Loss To Man City
News Verge:
Chelsea manager fingers Lukaku in City defeat — NEWSVERGE
The News Guru:
Chelsea coach Tuchel blasts Lukaku after City defeat
News Breakers:
Tuchel ‘disappointed’ with Lukaku’s performance against Man City
More Picks
1
Drug money: Obi Cubana must give details of illicit payments into his account or... -
The News Guru,
21 hours ago
2
Police arrest Anambra vigilante commander who tortured policewoman in viral video -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
3
2023: Ideal president must not be old, should be able to communicate — IBB -
News Wire NGR,
23 hours ago
4
IBB explains why he is yet to remarry after wife's death -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
RED New Ransomware Attacking Organisational Networks Discovered – NCC Warns -
Independent,
17 hours ago
6
AFCON 2021: Salah’s Strike Gives Egypt Narrow Win Over Guinea-Bissau -
Complete Sports,
13 hours ago
7
Actress Adebimpe Akintunde and daughter escape attack by bandits on Lagos-Ibadan expressway -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
8
Wike Donates N50m To Widows Of Fallen Heroes -
Channels Television,
17 hours ago
9
Omicron Ban: FG engages Saudi Arabian Ambassador on removal of travel restrictions -
The News Guru,
19 hours ago
10
Wike To Buhari: Stem Killings Of Nigerians By Boko Haram, Bandits -
Leadership,
22 hours ago
