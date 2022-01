AFCON 2021: Liverpool star, Salah breaks silence on Egypt’s defeat to Nigeria Daily Post - Egypt captain, Mohamed Salah, has finally spoken about his side’s defeat to Nigeria at the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON. Salah insisted that Egypt had to rearrange themselves after their 2021 AFCON opening 1-0 loss to Nigeria. Recall that ...



News Credibility Score: 99%