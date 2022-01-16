Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Amala is a disgusting meal – Actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson says
Kemi Filani Blog  - Nollywood actress, Dorcas Shola-Fapson has expressed her thoughts on Nigeria’s local food, Amala (made from Yam flour). The movie star via her social media page concluded that the food eaten more by the Yorubas is trash. “Amala is disgusting.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

   More Picks
1 RED New Ransomware Attacking Organisational Networks Discovered – NCC Warns - Independent, 23 hours ago
2 AFCON 2021: Salah’s Strike Gives Egypt Narrow Win Over Guinea-Bissau - Complete Sports, 19 hours ago
3 I have no governorship ambition – Obi Cubana - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
4 Nigeria beat Sudan 3-1, break record, reach AFCON last 16 - The Punch, 23 hours ago
5 Armed Forces Day: Akeredolu disburses N7.5m loans to 52 widows of fallen heroes - Daily Nigerian, 6 hours ago
6 Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Let’s Prioritize Welfare Of Their Families – Gov Abiodun - The Street Journal, 1 day ago
7 BBNaija 2022: Ebuka releases requirements for season 7 prospective housemates - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 Lekan Balogun declared next Olubadan by kingmakers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Man Stabbed To Death After Disagreement With Bouncer At Lagos Nightclub - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
10 2023: North Will Not Vote Based On Sentiment As Done To Buhari – Northern Elders - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
