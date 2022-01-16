Amala is a disgusting meal – Actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson says Kemi Filani Blog - Nollywood actress, Dorcas Shola-Fapson has expressed her thoughts on Nigeria’s local food, Amala (made from Yam flour). The movie star via her social media page concluded that the food eaten more by the Yorubas is trash. “Amala is disgusting.



News Credibility Score: 90%