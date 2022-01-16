Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COAS Celebrates Heroes, Presents Vehicles to Appreciate Their Sacrifices
News photo Global Upfront  - In commemoration of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration(AFRDC) 2022, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has presented brand new Hilux Vehicles to 14 living heroes of the Nigerian Army for having served the nation, ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

