COAS Celebrates Heroes, Presents Vehicles to Appreciate Their Sacrifices Global Upfront - In commemoration of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration(AFRDC) 2022, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has presented brand new Hilux Vehicles to 14 living heroes of the Nigerian Army for having served the nation, ...



News Credibility Score: 99%