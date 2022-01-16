Post News
Fresh News
More Top News
Fresh News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Armed Forces Day: Akeredolu disburses N7.5m loans to 52 widows of fallen heroes
Daily Nigerian
- Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State says his administration has disbursed N7.5 million revolving loans to 52 widows of fallen heroes in the state.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Wike Donates N50m To Widows Of Fallen Heroes
The Trent:
Wike Donates N50 Million To Widows Of Fallen Heroes
Signal:
Wike Donates N50m to Widows of Fallen Heroes
The Street Journal:
Wike Donates N50m To Widows Of Fallen Heroes
News Diary Online:
Akeredolu gives N7.5m loans to 52 widows of fallen heroes
PM News:
Akeredolu assists 52 widows of fallen heroes with loans - P.M. News
News Verge:
Akeredolu gives N7.5m loans to 52 widows of fallen heroes — NEWSVERGE
News Breakers:
Armed Forces Day: Akeredolu disburses N7.5m loans to 52 widows of fallen heroes
Screen Gist:
Wike Donates N50m To Widows Of Fallen Heroes
More Picks
1
Drug money: Obi Cubana must give details of illicit payments into his account or... -
The News Guru,
1 day ago
2
RED New Ransomware Attacking Organisational Networks Discovered – NCC Warns -
Independent,
20 hours ago
3
Fallen soldiers made supreme sacrifice for nation's unity - Sanwo-Olu - P.M. News -
PM News,
22 hours ago
4
IBB explains why he is yet to remarry after wife's death -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
AFCON 2021: Salah’s Strike Gives Egypt Narrow Win Over Guinea-Bissau -
Complete Sports,
16 hours ago
6
I have no governorship ambition – Obi Cubana -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
7
Nigeria beat Sudan 3-1, break record, reach AFCON last 16 -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
8
Armed Forces Day: Akeredolu disburses N7.5m loans to 52 widows of fallen heroes -
Daily Nigerian,
3 hours ago
9
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Let’s Prioritize Welfare Of Their Families – Gov Abiodun -
The Street Journal,
21 hours ago
10
Presidency: I wish you well but want the best for Nigeria, Makinde tells Tinubu -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
