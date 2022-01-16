Post News
News at a Glance
Viral video: Obi Cubana to sponsor hawker to university, establish him
The Punch
- Viral video: Obi Cubana to sponsor hawker to university, establish him
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Street Journal:
Obi Cubana to sponsor hawker who showed benevolence to prisoners to university, establish him
News Breakers:
Obi Cubana to sponsor hawker in viral video to university
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Obi Cubana to sponsor hawker in viral video to university | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Edujandon:
Obi Cubana To Sponsor Viral Hawker To University (Photo)
Tori News:
Obi Cubana Vows To Sponsor Hawker Who Gave Prisoners Money To University Level, Establish Him
More Picks
1
Mali ex-president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita dies aged 76 -
The Guardian,
10 hours ago
2
I have no governorship ambition – Obi Cubana -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
3
Armed Forces Day: Akeredolu disburses N7.5m loans to 52 widows of fallen heroes -
Daily Nigerian,
12 hours ago
4
The moment Actress Rosy Meurer’s husband, Churchill, served her the type of breakfast ladies salivate for in bed -
Instablog 9ja,
10 hours ago
5
Athletic Bilbao Will Attack Real Madrid --Marcelino Speaks Ahead Super Cup Final -
Complete Sports,
16 hours ago
6
"Most female celebrities can’t be as submissive as my wife" – Anita Joseph's husband, MC Fish says -
Yaba Left Online,
16 hours ago
7
2023: No one should preach PVC to me- actor Freddie Leonard -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
Photos and videos from singer DBanj's daughter, Grace's first birthday party -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
9
AFCON 2021: Awoniyi will regret Sudan match – Okocha slams Super Eagles star -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
10
I’m happy Bobrisky was bashed over Oba of Benin comment — Femi Branch -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
