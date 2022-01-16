Post News
News at a Glance
Photos and videos from singer DBanj's daughter, Grace's first birthday party
Linda Ikeji Blog
- DBanj and his wife, Lineo, took out time on Saturday, January 15, to throw a party for their daughter, Grace who turned one recently. The singer and his wife welcomed Grace in January 2021.
&nb
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Information Nigeria:
Photos From First Birthday Party Of Singer DBanj’s Daughter, Grace
The Genius Media:
See Official Photos And Videos From First Birthday Party Of DBanj’s Daughter
Tori News:
Photos From The First Birthday Party Of Singer DBanj's Daughter, Grace
More Picks
1
Troops kill scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters in Borno -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
2
AFCON 2021: Salah’s Strike Gives Egypt Narrow Win Over Guinea-Bissau -
Complete Sports,
22 hours ago
3
Supreme Court restores GTBank’s appeal against Innoson Motors on N2.4bn judgment debt -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
4
I have no governorship ambition – Obi Cubana -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
5
Armed Forces Day: Akeredolu disburses N7.5m loans to 52 widows of fallen heroes -
Daily Nigerian,
9 hours ago
6
The moment Actress Rosy Meurer’s husband, Churchill, served her the type of breakfast ladies salivate for in bed -
Instablog 9ja,
7 hours ago
7
"Most female celebrities can’t be as submissive as my wife" – Anita Joseph's husband, MC Fish says -
Yaba Left Online,
13 hours ago
8
BBNaija 2022: Ebuka releases requirements for season 7 prospective housemates -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
9
2023: No one should preach PVC to me- actor Freddie Leonard -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
10
AFCON 2021: Awoniyi will regret Sudan match – Okocha slams Super Eagles star -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
