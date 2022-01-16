Post News
News at a Glance
AFCON: How Egypt's defeat to Nigeria helped us beat Guinea-Bissau -Salah
The Punch
- AFCON: How Egypt's defeat to Nigeria helped us beat Guinea-Bissau -Salah
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Will:
Salah Helps Egypt Squeeze Past Guinea Bissau To Climb To Second Behind Nigeria In Group D
Instablog 9ja:
Our defeat to Nigeria helped us become better so we could beat Guinea-Bissau — Salah
News Breakers:
AFCON: How Egypt’s defeat to Nigeria helped us beat Guinea-Bissau -Salah
Anioma Press:
Nigeria likely next round opponents confirmed as Salah drags Egypt past Guinea-Bissau
More Picks
1
RED New Ransomware Attacking Organisational Networks Discovered – NCC Warns -
Independent,
21 hours ago
2
Fallen soldiers made supreme sacrifice for nation's unity - Sanwo-Olu - P.M. News -
PM News,
24 hours ago
3
AFCON 2021: Salah’s Strike Gives Egypt Narrow Win Over Guinea-Bissau -
Complete Sports,
18 hours ago
4
I have no governorship ambition – Obi Cubana -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
5
Nigeria beat Sudan 3-1, break record, reach AFCON last 16 -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
6
Armed Forces Day: Akeredolu disburses N7.5m loans to 52 widows of fallen heroes -
Daily Nigerian,
5 hours ago
7
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Let’s Prioritize Welfare Of Their Families – Gov Abiodun -
The Street Journal,
23 hours ago
8
Presidency: I wish you well but want the best for Nigeria, Makinde tells Tinubu -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
9
Lekan Balogun declared next Olubadan by kingmakers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
10
Man Stabbed To Death After Disagreement With Bouncer At Lagos Nightclub -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
