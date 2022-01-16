Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Agreement With Twitter: SERAP Demands Publication, Copy From FG
The Street Journal  - By Olasunkanmi Akoni Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to provide it with a copy of the agreement recently signed with Twitter and to widely publish the details of any such agreement.

