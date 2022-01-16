Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Singer, Celine Dion cancels all tour dates due to devastating health battle
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Legendary Canadian singer, Celine Dion has been forced to cancel the rest of her current US Courage Tour from March 9 to April 22.

 

The 53-year-old singer was forced to scrap the

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

