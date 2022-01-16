Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Mali ex-president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita dies aged 76
News photo The Guardian  - Mali's former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who led the West African country from 2013 until he was ousted in a coup in 2020, died at the age of 76 in the capital Bamako on Sunday, his family said.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Mali The Punch:
Mali's ousted president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, dies at 76
Mali’s ousted president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, dies at 76 The Eagle Online:
Mali’s ousted president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, dies at 76
Mali Kanyi Daily:
Mali's Ousted President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita Dies In His Home
Mali’s Ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita Passes On At 76 The New Diplomat:
Mali’s Ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita Passes On At 76
Ex-Malian President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita dies at 76 Republican Nigeria:
Ex-Malian President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita dies at 76
Ex-Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita Is Dead Naija News:
Ex-Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita Is Dead
Mali’s ousted president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, dies at 76 News Breakers:
Mali’s ousted president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, dies at 76
Mali’s ousted president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, dies at 76 Within Nigeria:
Mali’s ousted president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, dies at 76
Mali Global Village Extra:
Mali's Ousted President Keita Dies At 76


   More Picks
1 I have no governorship ambition – Obi Cubana - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Armed Forces Day: Akeredolu disburses N7.5m loans to 52 widows of fallen heroes - Daily Nigerian, 17 hours ago
3 The moment Actress Rosy Meurer’s husband, Churchill, served her the type of breakfast ladies salivate for in bed - Instablog 9ja, 15 hours ago
4 Athletic Bilbao Will Attack Real Madrid --Marcelino Speaks Ahead Super Cup Final - Complete Sports, 20 hours ago
5 "Most female celebrities can’t be as submissive as my wife" – Anita Joseph's husband, MC Fish says - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
6 2023: No one should preach PVC to me- actor Freddie Leonard - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 Photos and videos from singer DBanj's daughter, Grace's first birthday party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 Viral video: Obi Cubana to sponsor hawker to university, establish him - The Punch, 17 hours ago
9 AFCON 2021: Awoniyi will regret Sudan match – Okocha slams Super Eagles star - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
10 AFCON 2021: Sadiq Umar disobeyed my instructions - Eguavoen - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info