Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Lagos to partially close Marine Bridge for emergency repairs
The Nation
- The Lagos State Government has announced that Marine Bridge will partially close from Monday, January 17 to Saturday, April 2, 2022,
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Lagos to partially close Marine Bridge for emergency repairs
The Cable:
Lagos announces 10-week partial closure of Marine bridge for repairs
Independent:
Marine Bridge To Be Partially Closed For Emergency Repairs – Commissioner
Business Day:
Traffic to be disrupted as Lagos closes Marine Bridge for repairs
Ripples Nigeria:
Lagos to close Marine Bridge for three months
Pulse Nigeria:
Lagos Govt to close Marine Bridge for 75 days for emergency repairs
News Breakers:
Lagos to partially close Marine Bridge for emergency repairs
Instablog 9ja:
Lagos State Goverment has announced that Marine Bridge and Dopemu road will be partially closed from today 17th of January to the 2nd of April 2022 for emergency repairs
More Picks
1
Nollywood movies are the reason a lot of young boys are doing ritual - Samklef -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
2
2023: Group urges AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina to run for presidency -
News Diary Online,
20 hours ago
3
Mali ex-president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita dies aged 76 -
The Guardian,
22 hours ago
4
The moment Actress Rosy Meurer’s husband, Churchill, served her the type of breakfast ladies salivate for in bed -
Instablog 9ja,
23 hours ago
5
Nigeria Not For Sale, Osinbajo Support Group Tells Tinubu -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
6
My mother asked me to kill my younger brother for money ritual ? Suspected Yahoo boy confesses -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
7
Burna Boy seen taking off his clothes to swim in the ocean 24 hours after saying he doesn’t want to have emotions again (Video) -
Correct NG,
5 hours ago
8
Actor Okon Lagos Bemoans On Increasing Rate Of Money Rituals By Small Boys, Calls For ‘Fixing’ Of Boy-Child -
Edujandon,
5 hours ago
9
Singer, Celine Dion cancels all tour dates due to devastating health battle -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
10
Super Eagles to pocket $10,000 each for Egypt, Sudan wins -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
