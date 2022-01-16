Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I cannot attack Tinubu, our friendship is deep-rooted, says Orji Kalu
News photo The Punch  - Orji Kalu, has said he cannot attack the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, adding that their friendship

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I Cannot Attack Tinubu, Our Friendship Is Deep-Rooted – Orji Kalu Naija Loaded:
I Cannot Attack Tinubu, Our Friendship Is Deep-Rooted – Orji Kalu
Orji Kalu denies attacking Tinubu, says their friendship is deep-rooted Pulse Nigeria:
Orji Kalu denies attacking Tinubu, says their friendship is deep-rooted
I cannot attack Tinubu, our friendship is deep-rooted, says Orji Kalu News Breakers:
I cannot attack Tinubu, our friendship is deep-rooted, says Orji Kalu
2023: I cannot attack Tinubu, our friendship is deep-rooted -- Orji Kalu Instablog 9ja:
2023: I cannot attack Tinubu, our friendship is deep-rooted -- Orji Kalu
2023: I Cannot Attack Tinubu For Any Reason, Our Friendship Is Deep-rooted - Orji Kalu Global Village Extra:
2023: I Cannot Attack Tinubu For Any Reason, Our Friendship Is Deep-rooted - Orji Kalu


   More Picks
1 Lagos State Government will divert traffic on Dopemu Road in the Agege area of the state for three months, here's why - News Wire NGR, 17 hours ago
2 Mali ex-president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita dies aged 76 - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
3 The moment Actress Rosy Meurer’s husband, Churchill, served her the type of breakfast ladies salivate for in bed - Instablog 9ja, 20 hours ago
4 Nigeria Not For Sale, Osinbajo Support Group Tells Tinubu - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
5 Nollywood movies are the reason a lot of young boys are doing ritual - Samklef - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 Burna Boy seen taking off his clothes to swim in the ocean 24 hours after saying he doesn’t want to have emotions again (Video) - Correct NG, 2 hours ago
7 2023: Group urges AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina to run for presidency - News Diary Online, 17 hours ago
8 Armed Forces Day: Akeredolu disburses N7.5m loans to 52 widows of fallen heroes - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
9 We were saints compared to today’s level of corruption — IBB - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
10 Present NFF Does Not Believe In Nigerian Coaches, Says Christian Chukwu - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info