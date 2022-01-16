Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Lagos government rehabilitated 524 roads in 2021, to fix 600 in 2022
The Nation  - The Lagos State Public Works Corporation (LSPWC) on Sunday, said it rehabilitated 524 roads in 2021 and was targeting rehabilitation of an additional 600 in 2022.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

