Insecurity: Buhari Orders Major Military Onslaught on Terrorists in Niger
The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has bared its fang against the recurring incidents …

16 hours ago
Use force on terrorists, Buhari orders Troops The Nation:
Use force on terrorists, Buhari orders Troops
Buhari orders massive military onslaught against terrorists, other criminals in Niger – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Buhari orders massive military onslaught against terrorists, other criminals in Niger – The Sun Nigeria
Buhari orders major operation against terrorists in Niger state Business Day:
Buhari orders major operation against terrorists in Niger state
Buhari orders major military operation against Niger terrorists News Breakers:
Buhari orders major military operation against Niger terrorists


