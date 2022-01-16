Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos To Divert Traffic On Dopemu Road For Three Months
Channels Television  - The Lagos State Government on Sunday said it will divert traffic on Dopemu Road in the Agege area of the state for three months.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lagos To Divert Traffic On Dopemu Road, Agege Independent:
Lagos To Divert Traffic On Dopemu Road, Agege
Rehabilitation: Lagos to divert traffic on Dopemu Road for 3 months The News Guru:
Rehabilitation: Lagos to divert traffic on Dopemu Road for 3 months
Lagos To Divert Traffic On Dopemu Road For Three Months The Street Journal:
Lagos To Divert Traffic On Dopemu Road For Three Months
Lagos State Government will divert traffic on Dopemu Road in the Agege area of the state for three months, here News Wire NGR:
Lagos State Government will divert traffic on Dopemu Road in the Agege area of the state for three months, here's why
Lagos To Divert Traffic On Dopemu Road For Three Months News Breakers:
Lagos To Divert Traffic On Dopemu Road For Three Months


   More Picks
1 Mali ex-president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita dies aged 76 - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
2 I have no governorship ambition – Obi Cubana - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
3 Armed Forces Day: Akeredolu disburses N7.5m loans to 52 widows of fallen heroes - Daily Nigerian, 12 hours ago
4 The moment Actress Rosy Meurer’s husband, Churchill, served her the type of breakfast ladies salivate for in bed - Instablog 9ja, 10 hours ago
5 Athletic Bilbao Will Attack Real Madrid --Marcelino Speaks Ahead Super Cup Final - Complete Sports, 16 hours ago
6 "Most female celebrities can’t be as submissive as my wife" – Anita Joseph's husband, MC Fish says - Yaba Left Online, 16 hours ago
7 2023: No one should preach PVC to me- actor Freddie Leonard - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Photos and videos from singer DBanj's daughter, Grace's first birthday party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 AFCON 2021: Awoniyi will regret Sudan match – Okocha slams Super Eagles star - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
10 I’m happy Bobrisky was bashed over Oba of Benin comment — Femi Branch - The Punch, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info