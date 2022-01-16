Nigeria Not For Sale, Osinbajo Support Group Tells Tinubu



On Sunday, the Osinbajo support group declared that Tinubu should ... Sahara Reporters - A group canvassing support for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo's presidential ambition has taken swipe at the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.On Sunday, the Osinbajo support group declared that Tinubu should ...



News Credibility Score: 99%