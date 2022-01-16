Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria Not For Sale, Osinbajo Support Group Tells Tinubu
Sahara Reporters  - A group canvassing support for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo's presidential ambition has taken swipe at the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

On Sunday, the Osinbajo support group declared that Tinubu should ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

