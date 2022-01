51-year-old Nigerian woman gives birth to twins after over 20 years of waiting Linda Ikeji Blog - A 51-year-old Nigerian woman, Mrs Justina Bassey has welcomed a set of twins, boy and girl, after over 20 years of marriage. Her colleague, Felicia Simon Odey, shared the good news on Saturday, January 15. "What God cannot do indeed doesn't exist.



