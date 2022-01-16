Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sen Adamu’s committee positioning APC for 2023 electoral victory – Okechukwu
Daily Post  - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Osita Okechukwu, has said that the Senator Abdullahi Adamu Reconciliation Committee is positioning the party for 2023 electoral victory.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Adamu’s committee can’t reconcile all APC chapters ― Okechukwu Nigerian Tribune:
Adamu’s committee can’t reconcile all APC chapters ― Okechukwu
Sen Adamu’s Committee Positioning APC For 2023 Electoral Victory – Okechukwu The Info Stride:
Sen Adamu’s Committee Positioning APC For 2023 Electoral Victory – Okechukwu
Abdullahi Adamu’s committee positioning APC for victory in 2023, says Chieftain News Diary Online:
Abdullahi Adamu’s committee positioning APC for victory in 2023, says Chieftain
Adamu’s Committee Positioning APC For Victory In 2023 ­– VON DG Infotrust News:
Adamu’s Committee Positioning APC For Victory In 2023 ­– VON DG


   More Picks
1 Lagos State Government will divert traffic on Dopemu Road in the Agege area of the state for three months, here's why - News Wire NGR, 17 hours ago
2 Mali ex-president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita dies aged 76 - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
3 The moment Actress Rosy Meurer’s husband, Churchill, served her the type of breakfast ladies salivate for in bed - Instablog 9ja, 20 hours ago
4 Nigeria Not For Sale, Osinbajo Support Group Tells Tinubu - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
5 Nollywood movies are the reason a lot of young boys are doing ritual - Samklef - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 Burna Boy seen taking off his clothes to swim in the ocean 24 hours after saying he doesn’t want to have emotions again (Video) - Correct NG, 2 hours ago
7 2023: Group urges AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina to run for presidency - News Diary Online, 17 hours ago
8 Armed Forces Day: Akeredolu disburses N7.5m loans to 52 widows of fallen heroes - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
9 We were saints compared to today’s level of corruption — IBB - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
10 Present NFF Does Not Believe In Nigerian Coaches, Says Christian Chukwu - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info